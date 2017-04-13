Budget day in Ontario will be April 27, Finance Minister Charles Sousa announced Thursday.

Sousa revealed the date in a speech to a business audience in downtown Toronto, and announced that the budget will include a new provincial tax credit for seniors for their public transit costs.

He also repeated his pledge that the deficit will be eliminated, which would mean Ontario's first balanced budget since 2007-08.

"The 2017 budget represents the start of a new era," Sousa said in his speech. "We're no longer working to eliminate the deficit."

Sousa previously indicated the budget will include measures to cool soaring home prices in the Greater Toronto Area, but his speech indicated he'll also reveal some steps "in the coming days."

Sousa hinted that his targets will include "speculators who are playing the market and limiting supply," which he called "property scalpers."

"There are those who go into new developments, buy up a slew of properties and then flip them, while avoiding to pay their fair share of taxes," said Sousa. "They are crowding out families who are trying to put down roots."

He will meet with Federal Finance Minister Bill Morneau and Toronto Mayor John Tory next Tuesday to discuss solutions to housing costs.

Sousa offered no details on the promised transit tax credit for those over 65. The federal government eliminated its public transit tax credit in the budget delivered last month, and in response Sousa promised to "provide support and encouragement" for using transit.

'Major booster shot' for health care

The 2017 provincial budget will also follow up on previous Liberal pledges to spend billions on new transit infrastructure and child care spaces, and there's a hint of more spending in Ontario's $50-billion a year health system.

"We will be giving health care a major booster shot," said Sousa.

Ontario's successive Liberal governments have been in the red since the 2008-09 recession, with a budget deficit that year of $19 billion. The Liberals have been forecasting 2017-18 as the date for returning to balance since the 2011 election campaign.

Sousa's path to eliminating the deficit this year has been eased by better than expected economic growth. Figures released Thursday revealed the province's GDP grew 2.7 per cent in 2016 — that's half a percentage point higher than projected in the 2016-17 budget, and means billions more in tax revenue than forecast.

"This is not just a Toronto economic recovery story," Sousa said in the speech, listing the dropping unemployment rates in Windsor, Guelph and Oshawa.