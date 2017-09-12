Toronto police say they have charged 15 people with drug offences after a raid at a marijuana dispensary in Kensington Market.

Police said officers carried out a search warrant at the Canna Clinic dispensary at 44 Kensington Ave., near Spadina Avenue and Dundas Street West, at about 6:30 p.m. on Monday.

All 15 accused were charged with the same offences: three counts of possession of a schedule II subtance for the purpose of trafficking; three counts of possession of a schedule II substance; and possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over.

Three of the accused are women, 12 are men. The suspects are from Toronto, Richmond Hill, Mississauga and Guelph, Ont.

The suspects are scheduled to appear in a Toronto courthouse on Monday (Sophia Harris/CBC)

During the raid, police allege that they seized: 168.7 kilograms of marijuana, 14.5 kilograms of marijuana oil and 4.9 kilograms of shatter. Officers also seized $14,410 in Canadian bills.

The suspects are due to appear in Old City Hall court on Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1400, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), online at www.222tips.com, or text TOR and a message to CRIMES (274637).