The racing division of Italian automaker Ferrari has released a video on its social media pages ahead of this weekend's Canadian Grand Prix that mixes up Canada's two largest cities.

The video, posted Tuesday on the social media pages of Scuderia Ferrari, declares, "We are ready for Montreal," while showing a skyline that is definitely not that of the biggest city in Quebec.

Instead, the CN Tower, Rogers Centre and the rest of the Toronto skyline are visible above Lake Ontario, even as the GPS co-ordinates of Montreal are plastered on the screen.

We are ready for Montréal! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CanadianGP?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CanadianGP</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ForzaFerrari?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ForzaFerrari</a> <a href="https://t.co/EiQd3YMq7O">pic.twitter.com/EiQd3YMq7O</a> —@ScuderiaFerrari

The video's text describes Montreal as "an important center of commerce, industry and finance" and praises the cultural life of the city, noting that some of the "foremost orchestras" are based there.

The mistake did not go unnoticed, and Twitter users quickly started mocking it by posting geographical mix-ups of their own.

Please. Next time come to Vancouver. <a href="https://t.co/OpdQYcKoJM">pic.twitter.com/OpdQYcKoJM</a> —@MarkSteffich Rome is so beautiful. <a href="https://t.co/JqaZLI1b9Q">pic.twitter.com/JqaZLI1b9Q</a> —@Steph0040 Hello Cleveland!!! <a href="https://t.co/BVPE8bWqQU">pic.twitter.com/BVPE8bWqQU</a> —@jduncanhansen I love Chicago! <a href="https://t.co/Vbldn7HED3">pic.twitter.com/Vbldn7HED3</a> —@NRatledge

A social-media savvy Toronto city councillor even got in on the action.

Montreal looks familiar... —@norm

And the jokes were not limited to the geography of the real world.

I LOVE THE SHIRE <a href="https://t.co/OK7GOn33Us">pic.twitter.com/OK7GOn33Us</a> —@ZenDonut

The video certainly did not ingratiate the Ferrari team with Montrealers.

You know the worst way to make friends in Montreal is by showing Toronto instead lol —@2Mandeville1694

As of publishing time, posts containing the video remained live on both Scuderia Ferrari's Twitter and Facebook accounts.

Hopefully, the racing team will realize its mistake before the weekend. Otherwise, it might show up in the wrong city, and miss the chance to participate in the Canadian Grand Prix, which takes place in Montreal — not Toronto — on June 8, 9 and 10.