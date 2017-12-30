A man has been arrested after Durham Regional Police discovered a female body in a basement apartment in Oshawa.

Police were called around 7:30 p.m. Friday to a residence on McMillan Drive near Centre Street North and Bond Street West were they found a female victim dead inside.

A suspicious package was also found, leading police to call in the explosive disposal unit and evacuate neighbouring homes.

By 3 p.m., police were able to begin their investigation inside the residence.

Explosives robot rendered package safe and now bomb techs will be entering the residence with K-9 and medics to ensure the safety for investigators. pic.twitter.com/lz8VVZW9oU — @DRPS

The death has been deemed suspicious, and homicide investigators were called. A post-mortem examination is planned at a later date to determine the victim's identity and cause of death.

A man, 45, was arrested at the scene and charged with indecent interference with a dead body.

"At this time there are no homicide charges against this individual," said Const. George Tudos of Durham police on Saturday afternoon.

Anyone with information is asked to call Durham police's major crime unit at 1-888-579-1520, ex. 5405.