A female pedestrian is seriously injured after being struck by and trapped underneath a streetcar Saturday afternoon, Toronto police say.

Police were called to the scene in the Yonge Street and St. Clair Avenue area around 5:20 p.m.

Multiple people both on and off the streetcar reported a victim had been caught under the vehicle, Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook told CBC Toronto.

Police arrived to find the victim was indeed trapped and closed the intersection as emergency crews attended.

The victim's age is not known.