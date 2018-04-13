Female and infant in serious condition after 2-car collision in Ajax
A female and an infant were taken to hospital in serious condition Friday after a two-car collision in Ajax.
The collision happened near Westney Road South and Finley Avenue at 4:30 p.m., according to Durham Regional Police.
Both victims were in the same vehicle at the time of the crash.