Female and infant in serious condition after 2-car collision in Ajax

A female and an infant were taken to hospital in serious condition Friday after a two-car collision in Ajax. 

The collision happened near Westney Road South and Finley Avenue at 4:30 p.m., according to Durham Regional Police.

Both victims were in the same vehicle at the time of the crash. 

