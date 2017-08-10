A woman is dead after the car she was driving collided with a TTC bus in Scarborough Thursday evening.

Around 6:15 p.m., paramedics were called to Sheppard Avenue East and Water Tower Gate for a collision between a bus and a vehicle. 

A spokesperson for Toronto Paramedics said the driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene. Her age is unknown. 

Sheppard Avenue East was closed in both directions from Water Tower Gate to Conlins Road shortly after the collision.

Around 9 p.m. Thursday, only one lane remained closed. 

Toronto Paramedics said nobody else was transported to hospital from the scene.

The collision is under investigation by Toronto police traffic services.