A woman is dead after the car she was driving collided with a TTC bus in Scarborough Thursday evening.

Around 6:15 p.m., paramedics were called to Sheppard Avenue East and Water Tower Gate for a collision between a bus and a vehicle.

A spokesperson for Toronto Paramedics said the driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene. Her age is unknown.

COLLISION: Sheppard Avenue East and Water Tower Gate, @TPS42Div. Info - bus and vehicle involved. Police on route. #GO1442419 ^CdK — @TPSOperations

Sheppard Avenue East was closed in both directions from Water Tower Gate to Conlins Road shortly after the collision.

Around 9 p.m. Thursday, only one lane remained closed.

Toronto Paramedics said nobody else was transported to hospital from the scene.

The collision is under investigation by Toronto police traffic services.