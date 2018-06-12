Skip to Main Content
Female cyclist dies after being hit by a truck, police say

Female cyclist dies after being hit by a truck, police say

A female cyclist has died after being hit by a truck near the intersection of St. George Street and Bloor Street, police said.

The driver is still on scene

CBC News ·
A female cyclist has died after being hit by a truck near St. George Street and Bloor Street. (TPS Traffic Operations/Twitter)

A female cyclist has died after being hit by a truck near the intersection of St. George Street and Bloor Street, police said.

The collision happened around 12 p.m. on Tuesday near the busy intersection around the University of Toronto campus. Police released an image of the victim's crumpled black bicycle lying on the pavement.

It's unclear how the fatal collision happened, however there are bike lanes in the area. 

The driver of the truck stayed on scene, police said.

Bloor Street is closed from Huron Street to Devonshire Place and St. George Street is closed from Prince George Avenue to Sussex Avenue. 

This is the third cyclist to be killed in Toronto this year.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us