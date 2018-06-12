Female cyclist dies after being hit by a truck, police say

A female cyclist has died after being hit by a truck near the intersection of St. George Street and Bloor Street, police said.

The collision happened around 12 p.m. on Tuesday near the busy intersection around the University of Toronto campus. Police released an image of the victim's crumpled black bicycle lying on the pavement.

It's unclear how the fatal collision happened, however there are bike lanes in the area.

The driver of the truck stayed on scene, police said.

At Bloor St W and St George St for cyclist struck fatality. Roads will be closed for svrl hours for collision reconstruction, witnesses pls call 416-808-1900. <a href="https://t.co/XCgOJarOzq">pic.twitter.com/XCgOJarOzq</a> —@TrafficServices

Bloor Street is closed from Huron Street to Devonshire Place and St. George Street is closed from Prince George Avenue to Sussex Avenue.

This is the third cyclist to be killed in Toronto this year.