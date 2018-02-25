Torontonians are enjoying a well-deserved break from the brutal winter with spring-like weather most of this week, but residents are being warned the warmth will be short-lived.

"I don't think that you could write the obituary on winter-like weather quite yet," senior climatologist for Environment Canada and spokesperson for the Meteorological Service of Canada David Phillips told CBC Toronto.

Partly cloudy conditions prevailed on Sunday with a high of 10 C. And from Monday through Wednesday, there will be a mix of sun and cloud along with temperatures around 10 C.

But Phillips reminds that "the polar vortex has been back two or three times to visit," so even as people embrace the warmer weather, they should guard against writing the final chapter on winter just yet.

Environment Canada says there is a chance of snow or rain on Thursday and Friday and temperatures will drop to 4 C.

Tamar Meyer says the spring tease and wind conditions created the ideal opportunity for surfing at Woodbine Beach. (Keith Burgess/CBC )

For surfer Tamar Meyer, the expected short life-span of the spring tease was furthest from her mind.

"The sun is shining, the beaches are beautiful with the winter stations and the waves are rolling," she told CBC Toronto.

"It's pretty special, Toronto is an awesome place," added Meyer, who was out surfing at Woodbine Beach.

Christopher Tsang, who was also at Woodbine Beach with his family, said he was just out enjoying the warm weather before it starts snowing again.

"I feel like it is going to snow one more time," he told CBC Toronto. "I'd rather be sleeping but then I saw the sun, and I was like okay."

Winter-like weather will return later this week

Even though winter is set to make a comeback soon, Phillips says the good news is that the return of winter-like conditions whether it's snow, freezing rain, or just cold is usually short-lived.

"We're not in for the long haul. It's a matter of just putting your parka right at the front of your clothes closet but also get your jacket out there and your muscle shirts can't be too far behind," he said.

The forecast for Monday is mainly sunny conditions and 9 C. A mix of sun and cloud is expected on Tuesday and Wednesday with a high of 10 C on both days.