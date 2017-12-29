An eatery in Toronto's west end is making "good food accessible to everyone" by offering people in need a chance to order a pre-paid meal, which one user says is enough to "warm your stomach and your soul."

Baguette & Co.'s Feed it Forward program began in October when it first opened its doors. Since then, owner Lynn Kwon says they've helped fill the bellies of nearly 15 people.

"Food is something that brings people together," Kwon told CBC Toronto.

Baguette & Co. manager Lynn Kwon says the Feed it Forward program has helped nearly 15 people since they opened in October. (Makda Ghebreslassie/CBC)

The sandwich shop, located in the Junction area at Dundas Street West, near Keele and Dupont Streets, allows customers to contribute to the program — a small fee of $3.75 that the company then matches.

The pre-paid meal tags each contain a value of $7.50. They are placed on a board near the counter, Kwon explains, and anyone who needs a meal can come in, pick up a tag off the board and hand it to a cashier.

"They are then with dignity and able to order anything off the menu without restriction because it has been pre-paid for," she said.

Baguette & Co.'s sandwiches and salads all cost $6.64 plus tax. The pre-paid meal tag covers the cost of these items.

Baguette & Co. customers spend $3.75, which the company matches, so people in need can get a pre-paid meal using one of these tags. (Sue Goodspeed/CBC)

A woman, whose identity CBC Toronto has concealed out of concern for her safety, says she received her first free meal on a day when she couldn't afford to pay her rent.

"If you're down and out, or times are just hard, you can come to a program like this and say, 'I'm having a hard time,' and get a really nice sandwich," she said.

Norma Peters is an avid Baguette & Co. patron and has donated to the Feed it Forward program several times.

"I do come across people on the streets and it's tough," she said, noting this program helps address the issue of food insecurity in the west-end community without giving those homeless or at risk cash.

"This way they can feel like they're a normal person, like there's nothing different about them and they can keep their dignity as well opposed to being on the streets and asking for it," she said.

On her meal tag, Peters explained that she typically leaves a little message behind — bon appétit;

"I don't know the person who is going to be taking it, but hopefully it's going to make them smile and sort of know that there's somebody out there thinking of them," she said.