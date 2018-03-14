Mississauga will be the site of a transit announcement Wednesday afternoon, where provincial and federal leaders are set to lay out details about how they plan to spend billions worth of infrastructure dollars.

Amarjeet Sohi, the federal infrastructure minister, and Bob Chiarelli, his Ontario counterpart, will be at the nerve centre for Mississauga's MiWay transit system at 1 p.m. According to The Canadian Press, the pair will release details of a deal between the two governments, which is a necessary step before money for transit, green and social infrastructure can start flowing.

It's unclear if the pair will announce funding for any specific projects.

A deal between the two sides would be the second in as many weeks as part of a federal push to sign funding agreements with each province and territory by the end of March.

The federal government wants projects funded under the second phase of its infrastructure program to contribute to economic growth and show environmental benefits, particularly by reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Neither Mayor Bonnie Crombie nor Mayor John Tory are expected to attend the event.

One Toronto city councillor with knowledge about the announcement suggests it will be "very good news."