Fedeli gives Ontario PC party 'clean bill of health' in last address to caucus, staff as interim leader

Interim Ontario Progressive Conservative leader Vic Fedeli gave his party a "clean bill of health" in his final address to caucus and staff Tuesday, as party members continue to cast ballots in the race for who will lead the PCs out of their recent tumult and into the spring election.

In his speech, Fedeli thanked caucus members for "trusting" him to take on the role 39 days ago.

"Every activist metric for our party is stronger today than it was six weeks ago," Fedeli told caucus in a Queen's Park boardroom. " The new leader will inherit a party that is ready to fight and win the next election."

Fedeli has been interim leader of the party since January, when Patrick Brown stepped down following allegations of sexual misconduct by two women.

After the race to replace him got underway, Brown briefly threw his hat into the ring but dropped out days later. He has served notice of libel to Bell Media, the parent company of CTV News, which first reported on the women's allegations.

Brown has denied the women's allegations, which have not been tested in court.

Brown is also the subject of a lengthy complaint by Conservative MPP Randy Hillier to the province's integrity commissioner, who announced he has opened an investigation.

Fundraising at 'record highs,' Fedeli says

When he assumed the role of interim leader at the end of January, Fedeli vowed to "root out any rot" in the party. In announcing that he would not seek the top job permanently, Fedeli criticized the party's internal reporting, membership lists and analysis, and security of its computer systems.

On Tuesday, without going into detail, Fedeli said he has reined in excessive spending and cancelled contracts for "unknown services." He also said the party's IT system has undergone "much-needed" updates, and that fundraising totals are at "record highs" and continue to rise.

Volunteer numbers, he added, have increased "21-fold."

He did not provide specific figures for any category.

"While there will always be more work to be done, today I can confidently give our party a clean bill of health," Fedeli said.

He then urged caucus and staff to "stand united" behind whoever wins the party's leadership race.

PC party members continue casting ballots this week, ahead of the announcement of the winner on March 10. The four remaining candidates in the race are Caroline Mulroney, Christine Elliott, Doug Ford and Tanya Granic Allen.