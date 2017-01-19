A father and son who were caught on camera in an altercation with transit enforcement officers two years ago are suing the TTC for $4 million.

Russell and Jamie Gillman were involved in a violent brawl with two TTC special constables after an NHL game on Jan. 29, 2015. The fight was caught on video, which was viewed more than half a million times.

The Gillmans' lawyer says all charges against the two men were dropped last month, and they've filed a damages suit against the two officers and the transit commission.

In a statement released Thursday, Michael Smitiuch of Smitiuch Injury Law PC, said "both the Gillmans and the public deserve assurances that this sort of incident won't be repeated."

The two special constables involved in the brawl were cleared in August 2015. At the time, TTC spokesperson Brad Ross said Toronto police found their actions to be "lawful and justified."