The body of a 17-year-old Toronto man who went missing after his canoe capsized in Sturgeon Lake earlier this week has been found, Ontario Provincial Police say.

Salar Alizadeli was one of four men, all from Toronto, who were in the canoe in the Kawartha Lakes area when it overturned on Oct. 1.

On Tuesday, the body 18-year-old Mohammadmehdi Ahmadi, was pulled from the lake, located just north of Lindsay, Ont. The two other men survived.

Const. Jackie Hildenbrand, of the City of Kawartha Lakes's OPP detachment said the four men were a group of friends who were cottaging in the area, and went canoeing before dawn.

Emergency personnel were at the scene at about 2 a.m.

"It was really foggy. There was really dense fog on the lake," Const. Jackie Hildenbrand, of the City of Kawartha Lakes's OPP detachment, said Tuesday.

None of the men were wearing life jackets when the canoe capsized, she added.

Alizadeli was pulled from the south shore of Sturgeon Lake at around 2 p.m. on Friday, OPP say.