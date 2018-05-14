Police ID 26-year-old Toronto man shot to death at Airbnb rental

York Regional Police have identified the Toronto man shot to death at a suburban home in the Kleinburg area of Vaughan that had been rented out on Airbnb.

Officials say 26-year-old Kevin Prempeh died early Saturday morning after being shot multiple times.

Neighbours say they heard a rapid series of gunshots at about 3:30 a.m., adding there were a number of people in the home at the time. Airbnb confirmed in an email statement that the house had been listed on its platform in an email statement and said it will be working with police.

York Regional Police have also located a second victim in the shooting, identified as a 21-year-old man from Brampton. He was found at a nearby hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

House known as a party spot

Neighbours Komal Rattu and James Abraham both told CBC Toronto on Saturday that the house is a well-known short-term rental, and that parties there are common.

"People just have parties, they drink, they smoke, but this is the first time that somebody actually had a gun," said Rattu.

'We gotta do something about that Airbnb business,' said neighbour James Abraham. He said it's not the first time the house has appeared to host a large party. (CBC)

Rattu said she saw people in their teens and 20s running away from the house and jumping in their cars after the shots rang out. She also found a hoop earring in her driveway the next morning, which may have been dropped in the chaos.

"The word around is that it's an Airbnb," said Abraham. "The people there were just renting it out, partying."

Airbnb responds

Airbnb spokesperson Lindsey Scully says incidents like this are extremely rare.

"We are deeply saddened and outraged by this tragic incident," she said in an email.

"There is no place on Airbnb for such an abhorrent act."

So far, one male who was discovered fleeing the scene of the shooting has been arrested.

Police say they are still seeking other possible suspects and looking to interview anyone with information.

"We have no idea how many suspects we're looking for," said York police Const Laura Nicolle on Monday.

