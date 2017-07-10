Vicente Arbis's head hung low Monday in a Toronto courtroom as Justice Kelly Wright read out his sentence — three years behind bars — for a deadly collision between his cube van and a TTC bus in 2013.

Arbis was driving the delivery truck four years ago when he collided with an idling bus near the intersection of Steeles Avenue and Middlefield Road. The crash killed Ranjana Kanagasabapathy, 52, and sent 12 others to hospital.

Arbis was sentenced Monday on three charges: one count of criminal negligence causing death, and two counts of criminal negligence cause bodily harm.

Ranjana Kanagasabapathy, 52, died after she was struck as she was boarding a TTC bus in August 2013. (Submitted)

The immigrant and father of three is also prohibited from driving for 10 years and is set to be deported back to the Philippines following his jail term. It's not yet clear if he will appeal his deportation.

While being taken into custody on Monday, Arbis was visibly emotional as he handed over jewellery and other possessions to his family in the courtroom.

But his family is not the only one torn apart by the crash in August 2013.

Crash victim called family 'matriarch' by brothers0:48

'It's difficult to carry on'

Kanagasabapathy was boarding the TTC bus, set to go to temple, at the time of the crash. The married mother and grandmother was killed, while several of the injured victims — including the bus driver — are still suffering from chronic pain, Wright noted during the sentencing.

In an interview with CBC Toronto, Kanagasabapathy's brother spoke of the "void" her death has created in the family.

"It's difficult to carry on life without her," said Kandiah Kanagarajah.

TTC collision2:42

Defence lawyer Irwin Aisen had pushed for a shorter sentence for Arbis, while crown attorney Malcolm Savage argued for a three-year prison term, saying Arbis intentionally crossed the centre line to bypass traffic while running behind schedule as a delivery driver.

While handing down her sentence, Wright stressed that Arbis is "by all accounts a good man," but called his actions back in 2013 a "deliberate and dangerous manoeuvre."