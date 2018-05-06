Man stabbed to death in apartment building in the Beach

A man is dead after a stabbing early Sunday in an apartment building in Toronto's Beach neighbourhood.

Police were called to the building on Queen Street East near Victoria Park Avenue at 2:58 a.m., according to Gary Long, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service.

When officers arrived, they found the man in a hallway, suffering from stab wounds.

Toronto paramedics were getting ready to transport the man to hospital through an emergency run when he succumbed to his injuries, Long said. The man was pronounced dead on scene.

Police did not release the man's age or any information about possible suspects.

Long said police do not know what preceded the stabbing and officers have not recovered a weapon.

Homicide detectives are now investigating.