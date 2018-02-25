A 19-year-old man is dead and a stretch of Highway 400 northbound closed after an early morning collision on Sunday.

The single-vehicle crash occurred between highways 88 and 89, just west of Bradford West Gwillimbury, shortly after 5 a.m. The driver slammed his sedan into a guard rail, according to Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt.

OPP's traffic support and crime units, dispatched from the Aurora detachment, are currently investigating the circumstances of the collision.

"No foul play is suspected," said Schmidt, adding that the man's family has been notified.

The northbound lanes of Highway 400 are expected to reopen before noon.