Toronto police say a man was killed early Wednesday in a shooting in northeast Scarborough.

The shooting occurred near Morningview Trail and Littles Road, west of the Toronto Zoo, just after midnight.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found the man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Toronto paramedics say the man, 31, had no vital signs and had been shot several times.

Toronto police say its homicide squad has taken over the investigation. (Christopher Langenzarde/CBC)

He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Susan McConnell, deputy commander of Toronto Paramedic Services.

Toronto police said its homicide squad has taken over the investigation.