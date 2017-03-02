Peel Regional Police are investigating a shooting in Mississauga's city centre that left a 28-year-old man dead.
Officers were called about a report of multiple shots fired on Mississauga Valley Boulevard, near Elm Drive, at 9:54 p.m., Const. Bancroft Wright said.
A man, originally from Mississauga, was found at that intersection and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The gunfire appears to have happened outside, but police don't yet know whether it was a drive-by shooting, Wright said.
Shortly after the homicide, several shots were fired through the window of a second-story apartment near Dundas Street West and Hurontario, a few blocks from the scene of the shooting. Nobody was hurt, and police are investigating to determine if the two incidents are related.
Police have not released any description of a suspect, and the homicide unit is currently seeking witnesses and video footage from the surrounding area.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact the homicide unit.