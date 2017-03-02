Peel Regional Police are investigating a shooting in Mississauga's city centre that left a 28-year-old man dead.

Officers were called about a report of multiple shots fired on Mississauga Valley Boulevard, near Elm Drive, at 9:54 p.m., Const. Bancroft Wright said.

A man, originally from Mississauga, was found at that intersection and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The age of the victim is unknown, Const. Bancroft Wright said. (Pascal Marchand)

The gunfire appears to have happened outside, but police don't yet know whether it was a drive-by shooting, Wright said.

Shortly after the homicide, several shots were fired through the window of a second-story apartment near Dundas Street West and Hurontario, a few blocks from the scene of the shooting. Nobody was hurt, and police are investigating to determine if the two incidents are related.

Bullet holes in a second-story apartment building window not far from where the fatal shooting took place. (Tony Smyth/CBC)

Police have not released any description of a suspect, and the homicide unit is currently seeking witnesses and video footage from the surrounding area.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the homicide unit.