A man has died following a shooting in the Jane and Finch area Wednesday night.
Paramedics arrived to find the victim without any vital signs. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according Toronto Police Const. David Hopkinson said Wednesday night.
Police responded to reports of gunfire inside a building around 10:20 p.m.
There's no information yet about suspects.
Homicide investigators have since taken over the investigation.
