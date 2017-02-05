A man in his 20s has died of his injuries after he was shot repeatedly early Sunday on a street in Toronto's east end.

Staff Sgt. Allen Love at Toronto Police Service's 54 Division said police received several calls about the sound of gunshots on Langford Avenue near Fielding Avenue at about 12:15 a.m.

Witnesses told police that there was a man lying on the street and a person was seen fleeing the area, which is north of Danforth Avenue and east of Pape Avenue.

Love said no suspect description is available.

"Officers are holding the scene for further investigation," he said.

An ambulance waits near the scene of a shooting on Langford Avenue near the Danforth early Sunday. (John Hanley/CBC)

Sandra McLeod, deputy commander for Toronto Paramedic Services, said paramedics found the victim in front of a house. He was rushed to a local trauma centre with life-threatening injuries, where he died.

His name has not been released.