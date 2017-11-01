A fatal pileup and subsequent fire involving some 14 vehicles closed a stretch of Highway 400 in both directions Wednesday morning.

Ontario Provincial Police said on social media that two fuel tanker trucks and three transport trucks were part of the collision.

At least two dead on Hwy 400. They have not been able to look inside all vehicles. Some vehicles have been reduced to burnt metal frames. pic.twitter.com/cfpTiTdg7p — @LateNightCam

Highway 400 will be closed in both directions between Highway 88 and Highway 89, near Cookstown, throughout the day, according to police.

A witness on scene told CBC Toronto he was driving southbound when he noticed cars had stopped in the northbound lanes. Suddenly, up ahead, he saw a large explosion.

