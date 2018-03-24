A woman has been pronounced dead after a Pickering house fire on Friday afternoon.

The fire broke out at 839 Bem Ave. near Bayly Street and Sandy Beach Road.

Pickering's fire services were notified at 12:50 p.m. 

There's no word on the woman's identity or any other details, although fire officials described her as "elderly."

The Ontario Fire Marshall has been called in to investigate. 

 