Ontario Provincial Police are appealing to the public for help to identify a man who was killed overnight while pushing a bicycle on a highway in York Region.

Sgt. Kerry Schmidt, spokesperson for the OPP's Highway Safety Division, said the OPP received a call about the fatal pedestrian crash on Highway 48 near Davis Drive around midnight on Sunday.

Schmidt said a female driver of an SUV was northbound on Highway 48, north of Whitchurch-Stouffville, when she saw the man on the road in the northbound lane. She tried but was unable to avoid hitting him, according to Schmidt.

The driver remained at the scene of the collision and spoke to police.

'We don't know who he is'

The man was rushed to hospital where he died of his injuries.

"We are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information to help us identify this male," he said. "We don't know who he is" or how old he was.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Aurora OPP detachment.