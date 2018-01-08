Two adults and two children are dead following a house fire in Oshawa, Ont., on Monday morning.

Oshawa Fire Services says the blaze broke out around 8:15 a.m. at a residence at Centre Street North and Colborne Street West, near Bond and Simcoe streets.

When crews arrived on scene they "encountered heavy smoke and heavy fire conditions," said Chief Derrick Clark.

Several people were trapped inside the rooming house, where officials say approximately 11 tenants lived.

A woman and man were pronounced dead at the scene, along with a boy and a girl, Clark told reporters at a news conference.

Their identities haven't been released at this time while investigators contact next of kin.

Three people were also injured in the blaze. They were rushed to hospital with unknown injuries.

"This is a tragic event," said Clark.

The Ontario Fire Marshal has been called to investigate the cause of the fire.