Toronto police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting in North York late Friday night as 44-year-old Shaun Kinghorn of Toronto.

Police said earlier that emergency crews were called to the area of Jane Street and Shoreham Drive at about 11:53 p.m., where they discovered Kinghorn without vital signs.

He was rushed to the nearest trauma centre; however, Kinghorn was pronounced dead shortly after 12:30 p.m.

A person was seen fleeing the area of the shooting in a vehicle of unknown make and model, police said, but no other details were immediately available.

Toronto police's homicide unit has taken over the case.

A post-mortem examination will be conducted on Sunday.

Investigators are asking to speak with anyone who was in contact with Kinghorn or who may have footage of the incident.

Those with information are asked to contact police at 416-808-3100 or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS (8477), 222tips.com, TOR and your message at CRIMES (274637) or the Crime Stoppers app.