A 21-year-old Toronto man is dead after he lost control of his motorcycle and slammed into the side of a store wall in Vaughan early Sunday, York Regional Police say.

Staff Sgt. David Mitchell, duty inspector for York Regional Police, said police received a call about a motorcycle crash in the parking lot of 7601 Weston Road near Colossus Drive, south of Highway 7, at about 3:10 a.m.

"It appears that a lone motorcyclist in the parking lot lost control of his motorcycle and unfortunately struck a building," he said.

The man hit the side of a Marshalls store in a shopping plaza. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Next of kin have been notified.

Fatal collision. Parking lot 7601 Weston Rd. Vaughan. (At Colossus Dr.) Anticipate parking lot to be closed for next 4-5hrs. Avoid area. — @YRP

Police are trying to determine the series of the events that led to the crash, he said.

"If there are any witnesses who haven't spoken to yet, we'd greatly appreciate a call," he said. "We don't know if there was anyone else watching or what had taken place."

Access to several stores is prohibited as police carry out their investigation. The area near the scene is closed off.

Mitchell said police are looking for surveillance camera video. York Regional Police's major collision unit is investigating.

Anyone with information can call York Regional Police at (905) 830-0303 ext. 7703.