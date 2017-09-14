A 66-year-old man has died and another man is in hospital with critical injuries after their car was flipped over in a collision early Thursday morning in Mississauga.

The male driver of the other vehicle in the collision was taken into police custody and has been brought to hospital for medical care.

"It's an impaired investigation at this time," said Peel police Const. Lori Murphy. "The results of these types of incidents are extremely tragic."

The collision took place just after 1 a.m. near the intersection of Bristol and Mavis roads in Mississauga.

Peel police ask that anyone with information or any witnesses to contact them.