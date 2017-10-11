Toronto police have located an SUV that was involved in a fatal hit and run last week, but investigators are still searching for the driver involved in the collision.

The incident happened Oct. 4 shortly after 11 p.m. at York Mills Road, west of Don Mills Road. Police said a Nissan Rogue was travelling west on York Mills, left the roadway, hit a woman as she walked along the sidewalk and then returned to the road and continued west.

The woman, 63, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The vehicle involved in the collision was found at a Toronto auto repair shop last Friday. It is a grey, 2014 Nissan Rogue, with Ontario licence plate BVVH 900. The vehicle has damage to the right front headlight as well as the right fender and fog light.

The 2014 Nissan Rogue has Ontario licence plate BVVH 900. (Toronto Police Service)

The vehicle is registered to a 28-year-old Toronto woman. Police are now asking for the public's help in determining who was driving the SUV between 10:30 p.m. on Oct. 4 and 1:30 a.m. on Oct. 5.

In an interview last week with CBC Toronto, Const. Clint Stibbe asked to the driver to contact police as soon as possible.

"I'm also appealing to the driver of that vehicle: contact a lawyer and then contact police," Stibbe said. "You have a responsibility to deal with what has happened. And we also have a family now that's been destroyed as a result of your actions."

A 63-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene Oct. 4. (Tony Smyth/CBC)

Investigators are also asking businesses and people living on the following streets to contact police if they have any video surveillance footage of that evening:

Birchwood Avenue

Fenn Avenue

Gordon Road

Munro Boulevard

Old Yonge Street

Owen Boulevard

Upper Highland Crescent

York Mills Road

Anyone with information can reach police at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).