Toronto police have arrested a 28-year-old woman in relation to the hit-and-run death of a 63-year-old New Brunswick woman in North York earlier this month.

Police said Saturday that the woman is in custody. More information on what charges she may face is expected on Saturday afternoon.

The collision happened Oct. 4 shortly after 11 p.m. on York Mills Road, west of Don Mills Road.

Police identified the victim as Debbie Graves, 63, of Riverview, N.B.

It's alleged that the woman was driving westbound on York Mills Road when she drove up onto the sidewalk and struck Graves, who was walking back to a hotel after dinner out with a co-worker.

'She was a devoted wife and mother,' Debbie Graves' obituary reads. (Tuttle Brothers & Riverview Funeral Home)

After the collision, the woman returned to the road and continued westbound on York Mills.

On Oct. 11, police revealed that they had found the vehicle that hit Graves, but that the registered owner of that car, a grey 2014 Nissan Rogue, was not co-operating with investigators.