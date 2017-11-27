A stretch of Highway 9 northwest of Toronto was closed Monday after a driver was killed when a dump truck and a minivan collided head-on, police said.

The length of Highway 9 between the 11th and 12th concessions near Schomberg, Ont., was closed both ways to traffic so that an air ambulance could land on the roadway.

According to OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt, the male driver of the minivan became trapped during a head-on crash with a dump truck. Though paramedics with the air ambulance attended to the man, he was pronounced dead shortly after they arrived.

"It could take several hours before we have the highway re-opened," Schmidt said. "Detours will be in place."

The OPP's collision reconstruction team is on scene.