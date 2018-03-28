Uber driver faces 4 charges in fatal Gardiner collision

The mother of a man killed in a Toronto highway collision last week said her son was taking an Uber at the time.

Toronto police charged an Ottawa man on Wednesday in connection to a fatal collision on the Gardiner Expressway last week. The 23-year-old was one of the drivers.

The deceased was identified as 28-year-old Nicholas Cameron by his mother Cheryl Hawkes on Wednesday.

Cameron was taking an Uber to the airport when the collision occurred. She said Uber has yet to reach out to the family, Hawkes told CBC Toronto.

Nicholas Cameron was taking an Uber to the airport when the collision occurred, his mother Cheryl Hawkes says. (Submitted)

Hawkes also said people can make donations in Cameron's honour to the United Nations High Commission for Refugees. Cameron is the son of late CBC Toronto anchor Bill Cameron.

Police said the driver is charged with:

Dangerous driving cause death.

Criminal negligence cause death.

Dangerous driving cause bodily harm.

Criminal negligence cause bodily harm.

Police were called to the scene of the collision last Wednesday on the westbound Gardiner, east of Royal York Road.

The two-vehicle collision occurred when a car on the shoulder lane of the highway collided with another vehicle while trying to merge onto the highway, Const. Clint Stibbe previously told CBC Toronto.

Cameron was taken to the hospital with critical injuries but succumbed the next day. Police said had said he was the passenger of the person charged. Three other occupants of the two vehicles were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The man charged was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.