A 62-year-old man is dead following an early morning fire on Sunday at a house in Toronto's Junction Triangle neighbourhood.

Firefighters found the man without vital signs on the second floor of the house on Sarnia Avenue, Staff Sgt. Israel Bernardo, of Toronto Police Service's 11 Division, told CBC Toronto.

The man was then rushed to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Police could not say how the man died.

But Bernardo said that the smoke alarms did go off in the building.

Tenant in the house called 911

Capt. David Eckerman, spokesperson for Toronto Fire Services, said two other occupants of the house near Dupont Street and Landsdowne Avenue were able to leave the residence on their own.

Neither were injured in the blaze and one was able to call 911.

​The fire department received that call at about 3:30 a.m. Within 20 minutes firefighters had knocked down the fire, which means that the bulk of it had been extinguished, Eckerman said.

It's since been completely put out.

"We believe the fire started on the third floor," Eckerman said.

Ten fire trucks and 40 firefighters were needed to bring the fire under control, he said.

The Office of the Fire Marshal is investigating the fire. Its cause has not yet been determined and an estimate of damages was not available.