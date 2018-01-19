Two people are dead and two others were rushed to hospital following a shooting in Etobicoke early Friday morning.

Police were called to West Deane Park Dr. and Rabbit Lane, in The East Mall and Rathburn Road area, around 12:39 a.m. for reports of a shooting, Toronto police Staff Sgt. Lisa Crooker told reporters at the scene.

When they arrived, two victims were dead in a car. The two injured victims were taken to Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre, Crooker said.

The victims are all men in their 20s, paramedics told CBC Toronto on Friday morning. One of the injured victims suffered a single gunshot wound, the other multiple gunshot wounds, paramedics said.

Both men were in life-threatening condition when they were taken to hospital.

The force's forensic identification unit and homicide detectives were on scene overnight.

Crooker said police did not immediately have information about suspects.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the homicide squad or 22 Division.