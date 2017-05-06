Toronto police say a head-on crash between two vehicles has left a man dead and a woman injured in Scarborough.

Police said they received a call about the crash on Morningside Avenue near Sewells Road, south of Old Finch Avenue, just before midnight on Friday.

The man, 74, was trapped in his vehicle, extricated by emergency personnel and pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman, 20, was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Weather may have played a role

Const. Joe McDougall, of traffic Services for Toronto Police Services, said investigators are looking at whether road conditions, driver action or the weather may played roles in the crash.

"It's actively being investigated," McDougall said Saturday.

The crash involved an SUV and a van and occurred just north of Sewells Road, he said.

The intersection of Morningside and Sewells, which was closed for five hours, has been reopened.

No one has been arrested and no charges have been laid.