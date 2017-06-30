Peel Regional Police are appealing for more information from witnesses who were in the area Wednesday morning when a pickup truck and a car collided at a busy Mississauga intersection.

Police have identified the crash victim as Dale Leneve, 58 of Milton.

Peel Regional Police want to talk to any witnesses to the collision, including those who might have dashboard video footage. (Peter Muscat)

He was riding in the front seat of a black Kia when it was turning left onto Ambassador Drive from Hurontario Street at the same time a Ford pickup truck was travelling northbound and collided with the Kia around 6:55 a.m.

The Kia was making a left onto Ambassador Drive when it collided with a truck travelling northbound on Hurontario Street. (Peter Muscat)

Leneve was pronounced dead at the scene, and the driver of the Kia suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the pickup truck sustained minor injuries.

Investigators want to hear from witnesses who may have seen the collision, have dashboard video or know anything about "the actions of the drivers prior to the collision."

They're being asked to report any information about the nature of the crash to the Major Collision Bureau at (905) 453-2121, ext. 3710.