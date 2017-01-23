Ontario Provincial Police say one person is dead after a car crashed and burned near Highway 401 in Milton.

Sgt. Kerry Schmidt, spokesperson for the OPP's Highway Safety Division, said the crash occurred at around 12 noon on the Highway 401 eastbound ramp to Highway 25 in Milton.

The police tried to pull the driver over after receiving reports that he or she was driving erratically.

Schmidt said the person then failed to follow the curve of the off ramp, exited the highway, and was launched into a grassy area between the on and off ramps. The car caught fire after it came to rest.

Person could not be pulled from car in time

"The vehicle went quite a distance from where it left the highway," he said.

The person could not be extricated in time, he said. Police have not yet identified the driver. No age or sex was released.

Ontario's Office of the Fire Marshal is on the scene along with firefighters.

Highway 401 eastbound ramp to Highway 25 is currently closed as police investigate the fatal crash and remove the vehicle.

The southbound Highway 25 ramp to Highway 401 eastbound is also closed.

#Hwy401 EB ramp to Hwy25 closed for fatal collision investigation. Hope to reopen in an hour pic.twitter.com/Aj2oR7cis4 — @OPP_HSD