York Regional Police are appealing for witnesses after a crash in the Markham area on Wednesday night left a woman in her late 60s dead.

Staff Sgt. Robert Bentham said police received a call about a two-vehicle crash at 16th Avenue and Normandale Road in Unionville at about 7:22 p.m.

Bentham said the woman was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition where she died of her injuries. The second driver suffered minor injuries.

Investigators would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the crash. Any drivers with dash cam video of the collision is also urged to call police.

Police said 16th Avenue, which was closed from Kennedy Road to Village Parkway for several hours to allow officers to investigate, has been reopened.