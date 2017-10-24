A stretch of Airport Road is expected to be closed for several hours after a fatal two-vehicle collision in Brampton early Tuesday morning.

Peel paramedics said that crews were called to the crash scene on Airport Road near Intermodal Drive, just north of Highway 407, at 5:20 a.m.

They arrived to find that a car had driven into the back of a transport truck. The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene.

Airport Road is closed northbound from Steeles Avenue to Clark Boulevard and southbound from Clark Boulevard to Intermodal Drive.

Only the southbound Airport Road exit off Highway 407 is open to traffic. The northbound exit is closed.

No other information about the crash or the deceased was immediately available.