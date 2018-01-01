One person is dead and three others injured after a crash south of Beaverton, Ont., according to Ontario Provincial Police.

One of the injured is in critical condition.

Sgt. Kerry Schmidt, spokesperson for the OPP's Highway Safety Division, said in a tweet that the crash occurred on Highway 12 at Highway 48 late on New Year's Eve.

Schmidt said alcohol may be a factor in the fatal crash.

He said the death and injuries are a "tragic end" to New Year's Eve.

CLEARED: COLLISION: #Hwy12 is now OPEN between 2nd Concession and #Hwy48 #Brock. #OPP clear from scene. ^lp — @OPP_GTATraffic