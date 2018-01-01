One person is dead and three others injured after a crash south of Beaverton, Ont., according to Ontario Provincial Police.
One of the injured is in critical condition.
Sgt. Kerry Schmidt, spokesperson for the OPP's Highway Safety Division, said in a tweet that the crash occurred on Highway 12 at Highway 48 late on New Year's Eve.
Schmidt said alcohol may be a factor in the fatal crash.
He said the death and injuries are a "tragic end" to New Year's Eve.
CLEARED: COLLISION: #Hwy12 is now OPEN between 2nd Concession and #Hwy48 #Brock. #OPP clear from scene.
Alcohol being investigated as a factor in a fatal collision on #Hwy12 at #Hwy48
3 others to hospital, 1 is critical
A tragic end to #NewYearsEve2018