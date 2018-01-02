Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash just west of Acton, which killed one man on Highway 7 Tuesday morning.
Sgt. Kerry Schmidt, with the OPP's highway safety detail, said a commercial truck crashed into a hydro pole at around 6 a.m.
The male driver was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The OPP's collision reconstruction team is on the scene.
Highway 7 is closed between Dublin Line and Crewsons Line, with detours in place.
