A man in his early thirties is dead after his vehicle slammed into a tree early Saturday in Brampton.

Const. Harinder Sohi, spokesperson for Peel Regional Police Service, said officers were called to a single vehicle collision on Van Kirk Drive near Regan Road at 4:09 a.m. The driver of the car died of his injuries at the scene.

Sohi said there was only one person in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

Van Kirk Drive in area of Regan Road area is closed as police investigate.