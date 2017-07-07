The eastbound collector lanes of Highway 401 at Highway 404 are closed after a fatal collision overnight.

Shortly after 4 a.m., the OPP tweeted that the reopening time for those lanes is "unknown."

The collision occurred in the collector lanes shortly after 3 a.m. Friday. A dark sedan appears to have run into the back of a Purolator transport truck.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, CBC video producer Tony Smyth reported from the highway.