Model Paul Mason, also known as Fashion Santa, proved he has fans around the world — and star power outside of the month of December — when he popped up on a recent Chinese TV show celebrating Chinese New Year.

In the show, which appears to have aired on government-owned network Shandong television, Mason sings a song in Chinese, walks an imaginary runway and poses for pictures filtered with baby animal faces and hearts.

Mason is known for taking selfies with holiday shoppers and, more recently, for an intellectual property fight with Yorkdale mall over who owns the Fashion Santa brand.

This past Christmas, the mall brought in a new and younger Fashion Santa, but Mason maintains that the concept belongs exclusively to him.