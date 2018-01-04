An 81-year-old-man has been charged with second-degree murder after a 76-year-old-woman was found dead in a north Etobicoke home late Wednesday, Toronto police say.

Emergency crews were called to a residence on Farley Crescent near Callowhill Drive, in the Martin Grove Road and The Westway area, just after 9:30 p.m. for a medical complaint.

When officers arrived they found a woman without vital signs, suffering from severe injuries, Toronto police Const. David Hopkinson said on Twitter Wednesday night.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, paramedics told CBC Toronto. A male patient was transported to hospital, but paramedics would not release the nature of his injuries.

The woman's death was initially deemed suspicious, but Thursday morning police ruled it a homicide.

This is Toronto's first homicide of 2018.