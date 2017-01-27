​Police in Mississauga have made an arrest in the case of murdered teenager Shamarke Farah, nearly one year after the fatal shooting.

Sharmarke Farah, 17, was a skilled basketball player. (Peel Regional Police)

Last February, Peel Regional Police were called to the Habibi Lounge near Airport Road and Derry Road East for reports of several men fighting in the parking lot — throwing and hitting each other with bottles.

When they arrived, they found 17-year-old Farah in the parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. He later died in hospital.

Investigators have now charged a 19-year-old man who was allegedly involved in the fight outside the hookah lounge. Police say he fired a shot at the group Farah was with, but did not hit the 17-year-old.

The man has been charged with one count of attempted murder.

Police are still searching for the person behind Farah's murder.