Comic-book pages have come to life for the 23rd annual Fan Expo event, and that means everything from elaborate costumes, including swords and lightsabers, as well as terrifying make-up, have taken over the Metro Toronto Convention Centre.

CBC Toronto spoke to several cosplayers, both professional and amateur, about attending the event, putting together their complicated costumes and why they love dressing up.

Roadhog from Overwatch

Jessica Nigri is a professional celebrity cosplayer. (CBC News)

"I ended up meeting a whole bunch of people that had the same interests. I was teased in school. It was really fun to come to a place and let your freak flag fly," said Jessica Nigri, a New Zealand-American celebrity cosplayer.

"I think sometimes it's easier to be someone else. These characters are so amazing and talented. It's so cool to step into the shoes of another character; it's like stepping into a fantasy."

Custom Mandalorian

It took a couple of months for Danica Sherman to put her costume together. (CBC News)

"My dad and I spent probably a good couple of months making this costume. You get to be a whole other person. I've always loved dressing up," said Danica Sherman.

"Halloween is my favourite thing ever and this is just like Halloween but jacked up a couple of notches and the whole community and the vibe from it is amazing. It's just so welcoming."

Custom Titan Pilot #172

This Custom Titan Pilot #172 costume includes a 3-D printed gun. (CBC News)

"This costume took about three months to get everything together. The hardest part was the 3-D printed pistol," said Brady, last name witheld.

"I like getting cool artistic ideas out for other people to see and enjoy."

Poison Ivy

People from all over the world are attending Fan Expo Canada until Sunday. (CBC News)

"There's these characters you admire and watch for all these different reasons," said Jasmine.

"When you cosplay, it's your opportunity to put your own spin on it and be that character for a day. It's been so much fun, you get to meet really cool people."