Family says murder victim had "incredibly bright future ahead of him"

Over a week after the murder of Paviter Singh Bassi, the family made a public statement Wednesday saying "he was thoughtful, hard-working, determined and full of love."

Bassi was found Mar. 19 in Brampton with life-threatening injuries after being beaten with a weapon, according to Peel Regional Police. Officers say succumbed to his injuries the next day.

His family released a statement saying "Paviter was an inspiration to his family, friends and community."

Bassi did a lot of volunteering, here with the Peel Police. (Supplied by family)

Bassi was a philanthropist. However, his family said "those he knew were often unaware of this work because he maintained such deep humility."

The statement adds Bassi's passing was unexpected and his family and friends are grieving over his loss."

A candlelight vigil was held Wednesday night in honour of Bassi at Sandalwood Heights Secondary School.

Three men from Brampton have been arrested and charged with first degree murder.

Police arrested Karanvir Bassi, 22, on Mar. 20, and his is cousin Gurraj Bassi, 20, was arrested three days later.

Both are not related to the victim police say.

The third attacker, Khatpra Guryodh,22, was arrested Mar. 21.