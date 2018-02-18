A 73-year-old woman from Brampton has been missing for three days and police are seeking the public's assistance in locating her.

Carole Berry was last seen at approximately 10:30 a.m. on Feb. 15, in the area of Hurontario Street and Elgin Drive.

Investigators from the 22 Division criminal investigation bureau say Berry may be driving a grey 2017 Subaru Outback with an Ontario licence plate number: ATTV 739. Police and family are concerned for her wellbeing and safety.

Berry is described as a white female, 5'8" tall and 105 lbs, with a slim build and grey ear-length hair. She was last seen wearing a light-blue sweater, black pants, maroon winter jacket, black gloves and boots, and carrying a black purse.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 905-453-2121.